South African conservationist shot and killed in Tanzania

A U.S.-based conservation group says its South African co-founder has been shot and killed in Tanzania.

The PAMS Foundation said Thursday on Facebook that Wayne Lotter was killed Wednesday night in the Masa-ki district of Dar es Salaam. It says Tanzanian police are investigating.

The foundation says Lotter helped to train thousands of game scouts throughout Tanzania and developed an "intelligence-based approach" to anti-poaching that has had success in countering wildlife trafficking there. It says he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Poachers have killed tens of thousands of elephants in Tanzania in the past decade.