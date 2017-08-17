Confusion over suspects in Barcelona terror attack

Spanish media reported Thursday that police had named a suspect arrested hours after the terror attack in Barcelona -- but soon afterwards, a man with that name reportedly stepped forward to say he was not involved.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and other news outlets named one of the detained as Driss Oukabir, a French citizen of Moroccan origin. Later, Spanish media agency La Vanguardia reported a man with that name approached police to say his identity documents had been stolen.

Various Spanish media said the IDs with his name were found in the van that rammed into a crowd -- and that he claimed his brother might have stolen them.

Authorities reportedly said they found a Spanish passport inside the van, but Oukabir had an identification number of foreigners, according to El Pais.

Investigators said that in all, they arrested at least two people: a Spanish national from Melilla, a Spanish-run Mediterranean seafront enclave in North Africa, and a Moroccan. Those investigators did not release names of the people arrested.

The van plowed in a crowd of people in a popular tourist area in the city Thursday, leaving at least 13 people dead and more than 100 injured.

