Sign at Swiss hotel directed to 'Jewish guests' draws scorn

Switzerland's tourism office is expressing regret over an "unfortunate" incident in which a small Swiss Alpine hotel posted a sign asking "Jewish guests" to shower before swimming in the hotel pool.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center demanded the closure of the Paradies Arosa hotel in eastern Arosa. On Twitter, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely called for "justice."

Swiss Tourism spokesman Markus Berger on Tuesday called the sign "unacceptable," adding it has been removed and hotel management has apologized.

Under "To our Jewish Guests," the sign read: "Please take a shower before you go swimming. If you break the rules, I am forced to cloes (sic) the swimming pool for you. Thank you for your understanding."

Berger cited a trend among some Orthodox Jews of summer travel to the area.