Girl killed, several injured after car intentionally slams into patrons at pizzeria in Paris, police say

An 8-year-old girl was killed and at least 5 people were injured after a driver intentionally rammed his vehicle into patrons at a pizza restaurant east of Paris, police say.

The restaurant is located in a shopping center at Sept-Sorts, in the Seine-et-Marne region that's populated by young families.

The public prosecutor's officer in the town of Meaux said that investigators believe the act "apparently has no connection with a terrorist act," reports Sky News.

A security official said there is no evidence of a political or Islamic extremist motive.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.

The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.