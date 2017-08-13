At least 17 killed in attack on popular tourist restaurant in Western Africa

Unknown gunmen opened fire at a popular restaurant among tourists in Western Africa late Sunday evening killing at least 17 people.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, reports suspect Islamic extremists were behind the shooting that went into the earl hours of Monday morning.

Security forces arrived at the scene with armored vehicles after reports that there were shots fired near Aziz Istanbul. The Turkish restaurant, located in Burkina Faso, is popular among foreigners. Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou said the 17 victims came from several different nationalities.

This was the second such attack on a restaurant popular with foreigners in the last two years.

In January 2016, there was an attack at another café that left 30 people dead.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

The northern border region is now the home of a local preacher, Ibrahim Malam Dicko, who radicalized and has claimed recent deadly attacks against troops and civilians. His association, Ansarul Islam, is now considered a terrorist group by Burkina Faso's government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.