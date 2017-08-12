Tropical Storm Jova forms west of Mexico, no threat to land

A new tropical storm has formed off the west coast of Mexico, but forecasters say it does not pose an imminent threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Jova is about 250 miles (405 kilometers) south of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It is heading toward the west-northwest and away from land at 12 mph (19 kph).

Jova had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (60 kph) early Saturday after developing into a tropical storm the previous night.