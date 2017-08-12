Pastor freed from North Korean prison arrives back in Canada

A Canadian pastor who was imprisoned for more than two years in North Korea has arrived back home.

Hyeon Soo Lim was serving a life sentence of hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state activities, but was released last week on what the North Korean government described as sick bail.

His son says it was surreal to see him again Saturday after living in fear over what might happen to him.

James Lim says his dad is extremely grateful to the Canadian government. He says his father is resting at home and is looking forward to going to his church's Sunday service and meeting with the community after so long.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his national security adviser to North Korea to seek Lim's freedom.