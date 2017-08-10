Spain: Britons face fines for allegedly laser-beaming planes

Spanish police say two British tourists — a father and son — face possible hefty fines for allegedly pointing laser beams at passenger planes arriving to the southern city of Malaga.

A National Police statement Thursday said the two men, aged 41 years and 15 years, had been spotted by a police officer pointing laser pens into the air at incoming planes from their hotel balcony at Torremolinos, just outside Malaga on Tuesday night.

It said several pilots later complained of having been disturbed by the rays.

The statement said the two, who weren't identified, could face fines of up to 600,000 ($700,000).