Mexico captures female drug gang leader in Cancun

Mexican authorities say they have caught a female drug gang leader who was allegedly responsible for much of the violence in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

The government said in a statement late Wednesday that federal police and marines caught Leticia Rodriguez in the central state of Puebla.

Mexico's most popular beach destination has been hit by violence in recent months. In January, gunmen attacked the state prosecutors' office in Cancun, killing four people.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel has also been reported to be active in Cancun.