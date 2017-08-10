China bus crash kills at least 36, state media report

A passenger bus in China crashed into the wall of a tunnel on Thursday, leaving 36 people dead and 13 injured, according to officials.

The accident happened in an expressway tunnel in Shaanxi province as the passenger coach was in transit to Luoyang, a city in central China, from Chengdu, the capital of Sischuan, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Minister of Public Security Gio Shengkun ordered an investigation of the accident, Chinese state-media reported.

Highway accidents are common in China because of high speeds, aggressive driving and a failure to leave adequate braking distance.

The World Health Organization estimates that traffic accidents kill around 260,000 people in mainland China each year -- a rate of 18.8 in every 100,000 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.