3 Kashmir rebels, boy killed in fighting, anti-India clashes

Police say a teenage boy has been killed during anti-India protests in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that killed three rebels.

Top police officer S.P. Vaid says Indian troops cordoned off a village near southern Tral town on a tip that militants were hiding in a civilian home.

Vaid says the militants tried to escape from the security cordon but soldiers gunned down them.

As the fighting raged, anti-India protests erupted in Tral, leading to clashes between rock-throwing residents and government forces who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Many have been reported injured in the clashes while a teenage boy who was hit by pellets died in a hospital.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.