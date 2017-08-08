Strong earthquake rattles southwestern China, killing at least 5 people

A strong earthquake in southwestern China on Tuesday killed at least five tourists and injured 63 other people, an official said.

#Jiuzhaigou #quake:

-100+ aftershocks registered

-some houses collapsed or cracked

-evacuations underway

-staff inspecting high-speed rail pic.twitter.com/g1xHQ3ocGI — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 8, 2017

A man identified as Song told The Associated Press an earthquake hit near Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 5.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

At least five killed, 63 injured after M7.0 #earthquake hits SW China's Sichuan; all the dead are tourists, local authorities report pic.twitter.com/7rPFQcnEta — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 8, 2017

The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.0 and said it struck at a depth of 12 miles. The quake occurred at about 9:20 p.m. local time near the park.

5 people have been killed and over 30 injured after 7.0 magnitude #earthquake hit #Jiuzhaigou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/Jme5PMAKS7 — EYEPRESS (@eyepress) August 8, 2017

The area is located on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau in northern Sichuan province, home to many Tibetan and other ethnic minority villages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.