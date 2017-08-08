Agent says model's Italy kidnap 'real and very frightening'

The talent agent who sent British model Chloe Ayling to Italy, where she says she was kidnapped, has hit out at people questioning her story.

Phil Green of Supermodel Agency says, "I can assure everybody that it was real and very frightening for all concerned."

Green said Tuesday that Ayling went to Milan in July for a photo shoot that seemed legitimate. He said the person who made the booking had "a website, previous pictures, details of his studio, details of what the shoot was going to be, times, locations, fee — everything."

But the day after his 20-year-old client was due to return, Green says he received a ransom demand for $300,000.

Ayling was released at Britain's consulate in Milan on July 17. Police have arrested a suspect, Lukasz Pawel Herba.