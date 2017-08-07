Refugee at Australian camp on Papua New Guinea dies

A refugee being held in an Australian immigration camp on Papua New Guinea has died. His death has sparked outrage from fellow refugees and advocates who say officials failed to treat him despite a long history of mental illness.

Australia's immigration department confirmed on Monday that it was aware of the man's death but gave no other details. The department said that Papua New Guinea officials were investigating the matter. Papua New Guinea's police chief said the man's death was still under investigation and further details were not immediately available.

Australia refuses to settle any asylum seekers who try to reach its shores by boat. The country pays Papua New Guinea and the Pacific island nation of Nauru to house them in camps.