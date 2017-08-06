Scottish man who vanished a month ago, sparking search with divers and dogs, found dead at home

A man reported missing a month ago - sparking a search involving divers, mountain rescue and dogs - has been found dead at his house.

Police Scotland has referred its handling of the case to a watchdog: the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

The force said Arnold Mouat's body had been found at his family home in Bo'ness - in the Central Lowlands of Scotland - on Saturday.

The 64-year-old man was reported missing on July 7 after he was last seen by his family at his home the day before.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham, of Forth Valley Division, described the case as involving "a tragic set of circumstances".

"Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner," said Superintendent Fotheringham.

Click for more from Sky News.