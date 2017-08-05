Kenya faces last day of campaigning before presidential vote

Kenya's presidential candidates are diving into a final day of campaigning before Tuesday's narrowly contested election as many worry that the vote could turn violent.

President Uhuru Kenyatta again faces longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta is the son of Kenya's first president; Odinga is the son of the country's first vice president.

Recent elections have been contested and more than 1,000 people were killed in post-election violence a decade ago.

Some in the East African nation have been leaving the capital because of the threat of chaos, while many are simply going home to vote.

The torture and killing in recent days of a key election official in charge of the electronic voting system has some concerned about the possibility of vote tampering.