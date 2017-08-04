Polish soccer club denies its fans attacked Israelis

A Polish soccer club, Legia Warszawa, says it condemns anti-Semitism and has vehemently denied that any of its fans were behind an attack on an Israeli soccer team.

Masked soccer hooligans attacked and slightly injured two Israelis following a friendly match in Poland on Wednesday. The Israeli Embassy in Warsaw described it as "anti-Semitic incident."

The match took place in Suchocin, a town near Warsaw, between Israeli club Hapoel Petah Tikva and local Polish club MKS Ciechanow.

The Israeli club said fans of Warsaw's Legia Warszawa club emerged from a forest and attacked Hapoel Petah Tikva staff members.

Legia Warszawa described assertions that its fans were involved as "false."

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish rights group, has urged European soccer's ruling body to take disciplinary measures against Legia Warszawa.