Romania police seek international warrant for businessman

Romanian police have asked a court to issue an international arrest warrant for a businessman sentenced to seven years in prison for real estate fraud.

Police listed Gabriel Popoviciu as a wanted person Thursday after they were unable to locate him following Wednesday's sentencing. He was not barred from leaving Romania during his trial.

Prosecutors said Popoviciu, 58, obtained land in north Bucharest from a state university from 2000 to 2004 at a vastly undervalued price where he built the capital's best-known mall.

The High Court for Cassation and Justice on Wednesday sentenced him for illegally acquiring the land.

The ex-rector of the University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine Nicolae Alecu was sentenced in the same case to six years for official misconduct.