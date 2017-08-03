Egypt court sentences 50 policemen to 3 years over strike

An Egyptian court has sentenced 50 policemen in southern Sinai peninsula to three years in prison and fined them up to 6,000 Egyptian pounds ($350) after they protested changes to their working days.

The South Sinai Criminal Court issued its decision Thursday and Judge Mohammed Qunsawa also fired 40 of the policemen.

The low-ranking policemen organized a strike in January to protest an Interior Ministry decision changing their annual leave and working days. They used to work 15 days and take 15 days off. After the decision, they will be working 20 days and taking 10 days off.

The verdict can be appealed. It is one of the largest numbers of policemen to be tried at once in Egypt.