Australia police: Men tried to get bomb on Sydney plane

Police say two men facing terrorism charges in Australia were involved in an aborted attempt to place an improvised explosive device on an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney last month in a plot directed by the Islamic State group.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan told reporters on Friday that one of the men brought the device to Sydney airport on July 15 in a piece of luggage that he had asked his brother to take with him on the flight. Phelan says the man had not told his brother that the bag contained explosives.

But for reasons still unclear, the bag never got past the check-in counter. Phelan says the man left the airport with the bag, and his brother continued onto the flight without it.