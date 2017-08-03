2 killed in Georgian breakaway province in arms depot blasts

Officials in Georgia's breakaway province of Abkhazia say two people have been killed by explosions that ripped through a munitions depot.

Abkhazian officials said the bodies of two Russian tourists from St. Petersburg were found Thursday. The two women were killed while they were taking a horse ride in the area near the depot in the village of Primorskoye where munitions exploded on Wednesday.

Tamaz Tsakhnakia, the top health official in Abkhazia, said 64 people were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Interfax news agency.

Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow has tightened its control over the lush Black Sea province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008.