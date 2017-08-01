Reports: 2 injured in shooting at courthouse outside Moscow

Russian news agencies are reporting that two people have been injured in a shooting inside a courthouse in a Moscow suburb.

The agencies on Tuesday quoted a lawyer who was at the courthouse and saw a guard and a court official injured.

According to the Tass agency, Nataly Osipova, spokeswoman for the Moscow Regional Court, said the incident took place at a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who have terrorized Moscow roads, killing more than a dozen of motorists.

No other details were immediately available.