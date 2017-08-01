Pakistani lawmakers to elect new premier to replace Sharif

Pakistani lawmakers are to elect the successor to three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who resigned last week after being disqualified from office by the country's Supreme Court over concealing assets.

Lawmaker Raja Zafarul Haq says the ruling party's choice for Sharif's successor, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, is certain to be elected as head of government.

Parliament will convene on Tuesday afternoon for the vote.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League party holds 188 of the 342 seats in the assembly and Abbasi needs a simple majority of 172 votes to replace Sharif. Opposition parties have also fielded five candidates for the post.

Abbasi was the party's choice until Sharif's younger brother — Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab province — wins a national assembly seat in a by-election.