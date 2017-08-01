Nearly 500 suspects stand trial over Turkey's failed coup

The trial is opening in Turkey of 486 suspects, including a number of generals and F-16 pilots, accused of leading last year's failed coup attempt and carrying out attacks from an air base in Ankara.

U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government blames for the coup, has been named as the main defendant in the case that opens Tuesday and will be tried in absentia.

Former air force commander Akin Ozturk and other defendants stationed at Akinci air base are accused of directing the coup and bombing key government buildings, including the parliament.

Many face life terms in prison for crimes against the state.

Turkey's military chief Gen. Hulusi Akar and other commanders were held captive for several hours at the base on the night of the coup.