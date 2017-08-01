Mideast's Etihad working with Australia in plane plot probe

The United Arab Emirates' national airline says it is working with Australian police in its investigation into an attempted airplane attack.

Etihad Airways said in a statement on Tuesday that it is "assisting the Australian Federal Police (AFP) with its investigation and the matter is ongoing."

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier did not elaborate on its role in the probe or confirm whether one of its planes was the target. It says it is fully complying with heightened security measures in Australia.

Australian authorities have said they thwarted a credible terrorist plot to down an airplane but have provided few details.

Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper has reported that the plot involved smuggling a device on a plane bound for the Middle East.