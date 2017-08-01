Intruder drinks woman's Champagne, falls asleep in her bed during break-in, police say

An Australian burglary was botched by bubbly, as a would-be thief allegedly got sidetracked by drinking a bottle of a woman's Champagne and then allegedly passed out drunk in her bed, police said.

A woman told police she arrived home in Esperance, Australia, to find a man, 36, passed out in her bed, Australian network ABC News reported. An open bottle of Louis Perdrier Champagne was also spotted nearby.

"He has consumed some Champagne, I'm not sure how expensive it was, but in the photo, it looks expensive," Esperance Senior Sgt. Richard Moore told the network.

Moore added: "It must have been quite potent because he has fallen asleep in the resident's bed, which is not a good thing, and the owner has returned home and located this male person in her bed."

The woman left her home and called police. Officers arrived to find the man "highly intoxicated." The would-be burglar's blood alcohol level was eight times the Australian legal driving limit, according to ABC News.

"This is a bit weird, to fall asleep in the bed and be laying there when police came in," Moore said.

The man was charged with burglary and stealing.