France's lower house approves proposed labor reform

France's lower house of parliament has given its green light to President Emmanuel Macron's proposed labor reform, a highly sensitive issue in the country.

The bill, adopted Tuesday by 421 votes against 74 at the National Assembly, allows the government to use a special procedure to pass the reform more quickly.

It is expected to get the definitive vote by the Senate on Thursday.

The government wants to cap the financial penalty for companies sued for firing employees and to give businesses more flexibility to define internal working rules.

Details are to be unveiled in late August and the government is planning to pass the series of measures by the end of September.

Protests are already scheduled in September, with some unions saying the reforms weaken workers' protection.