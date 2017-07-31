Supporters gather at Thai court before ex-PM defends self

Supporters of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra are gathering outside a court in Bangkok where she is expected to defend her management of a rice subsidy Thailand's current military government says she grossly mishandled.

Her bank accounts were frozen after an administrative ruling held her responsible for about $1 billion in losses from the subsidy. The trial on a charge of criminal negligence is nearing an end, with Yingluck delivering her closing statement Tuesday, and could put her in prison for 10 years if she is convicted.

Yingluck's supporters believe she is being persecuted by opponents of her brother, ousted in a 2006 coup.

On Facebook recently, Yingluck said she would prove her innocence to the best of her ability because "I know that I have done nothing wrong."