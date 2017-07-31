Philippine police says crackdown targeting more drug lords

The Philippine national police chief warns that law enforcers will be running after more drug lords after clashes following a police search killed 15 people, including a city mayor who was among politicians President Rodrigo Duterte publicly linked to illegal drugs.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Monday police are building cases against more illegal drug operators nationwide and will enforce the law without fear or favor.

Officers went to serve warrants Sunday to Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. to search his houses for suspected unlicensed firearms when gunmen opened fire on the police, sparking clashes that killed the mayor and at least 14 other people, said Ozamiz police chief Jovie Espenido. Espenido described the mayor as a "high-value target on illegal drugs."