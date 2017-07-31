ISIS claims credit for Iraqi Embassy attack in Kabul

ISIS took credit for a Monday assault targeting the Iraqi Embassy in central Kabul, with the terror group boasting it killed seven guards.

Through it's propaganda arm, ISIS said two attackers stormed the embassy, killing numerous guards before using stick bombs to break through the Embassy gates.

Casualty figures could not be independently confirmed.

Two police officials told The Associated Press that a car bomb exploded outside the embassy, followed by an attempt by gunmen to enter the building, which is located in the center of the Afghan capital. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen were involved in the attack. A police officer in the area, who identified himself only as Abdullah, said the gunfire was initially intense but was now sporadic. The area was surrounded by armored vehicles and a large contingent of police and Afghan soldiers.

At least one eyewitness, a store owner who goes by the name of Hafizullah — many Afghans use only one name — said he saw the bodies of two policemen on the ground before armored personnel carriers and police arrived to cordon off the area.

"The explosion was so strong. I was so afraid," said Maryam, a woman crying near the site of the attack said. She said she works at the nearby office of Afghanistan's National Airline Ariana.

The Iraq Embassy is located in a part of the city known as Shahr-e-Now, which lies outside the so-called "green zone" where most foreign embassies and diplomatic missions are located and which is heavily fortified with a phalanx of guards and giant cement blast walls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.