Dozens detained in Congo as opposition urges elections

Congo's political opposition says dozens of people have been detained following demonstrations in the capital calling for presidential elections by the end of the year.

Victor Tsesongo with the group known as LUCHA says protesters gathered Monday in Kinshasa for a peaceful march. He says at least 50 people were brought in for questioning.

Authorities in Congo did not respond to requests for comment following the demonstration that was broken up by police.

Tensions are growing in the vast Central African country after officials failed to organize elections late last year. A political agreement brokered by the Catholic church calls for the vote to be held by the end of 2017.

But Congo's electoral commission has indicated that the deadline will not be met.