German police: 2 dead, including gunman, in disco shooting

Police say a shooting in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman.

They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Konstanz also left three guests seriously wounded.

The dpa news agency says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.

A police officer also was wounded in an exchange of fire with other officers.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.