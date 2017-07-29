EU executive branch files complaint against Poland

The European Union's executive branch has launched a complaint alleging Poland has limited judicial independence in the country in violation of EU laws.

The European Commission said Saturday it sent a "letter of formal notice" to Poland to raise concerns that the independence of Polish courts will be undermined by the new "discretionary" powers the overhaul gives the country's justice minister.

The commission says it is especially concerned the justice minister now is entitled to extend the mandates of judges and to dismiss and appoint court presidents.

Warsaw has one month to reply to the notice warning it is infringing on EU laws. The commission may then take further steps.

The Euroskeptic Polish government has said that reforming the justice system is an internal Polish matter.