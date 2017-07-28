Train crash in Barcelona leaves dozens injured

DEVELOPING -- A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona, Spain's Francia station, injuring 54 people.

The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the Rodalies commuter rail service at 7:15 a.m. local time when it crashed into a railroad buffer at the train platform at Francia, a landmark train station in the heart of the city. The impact tore open the nose of the locomotive.

At least 51 of the injured need hospital attention, emergency services said according to Reuters. The driver was among the injured, they said. Emergency services say 54 people received medical treatment on the platform in a makeshift triage.

There were no deaths reported.

The Catalan regional emergency services said one person was seriously injured and the rest, including the driver, treated for minor injuries, following the accident at Francia station on the northern side of the city.

Initially, the services had said five people had been seriously injured, among them the driver. Train services were not interrupted.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

