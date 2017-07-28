Philippines: Only 60 militants sill fighting in Marawi siege

The Philippine military says only about 60 pro-Islamic State group militants are still fighting in a bloody siege of southern Marawi city that has left 630 people dead, including more than 470 gunmen, and dragged on for more than two months.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Friday that most of the militants' leaders are believed to still be with the main group of gunmen fighting in an area less than one square kilometer (0.4 square mile).

Troops and police have arrested 59 men suspected of being on their way to reinforce the Marawi militants. The suspects were flown under heavy guard Friday to the Department of Justice in Manila, where they denied before prosecutors that they were aiming to back up the extremists.