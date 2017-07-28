EU to spend millions training, equipping Libyan coast guards

The European Union has announced 46 million euros ($53 million) in funding to help boost Libya's border and coast guards, as part of moves to stem the flow of migrants leaving the country's shores heading for Europe.

The EU announced the program Friday, saying it will be implemented by Italy, the country where most migrants leaving Libya arrive. The program will provide equipment and training to Libyan coast and border guards.

EU Foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini says that while the EU works to help end Libya's political crisis, the bloc will continue assisting Libyan authorities "in their capacity to address the migration flows, rescue migrants, making sure that human rights are respected, and fight against the smuggling networks."