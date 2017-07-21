Charlie Gard's mom storms out of court, dad mouths 'evil' as new MRI scans revealed

The mother of critically ill baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a British court on Friday and the boy's father angrily turned towards a hospital lawyer and mouthed the word "evil" after a new set of hospital scans were read in the controversial case, Sky News reported.

Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, had apparently not seen the newest MRI scan of their 11-month-old child, who suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, and the Great Ormond Street Hospital lawyer said the documents made for "sad reading."

"I'm very sorry. I didn't mean to cause distress," Barrister Katie Gollop said.

The contentious court proceedings came as Charlie's parents continued their desperate battle to bring the baby to the United States for an experimental treatment. American doctors have agreed to treat Charlie but, so far, the Great Ormond doctors have objected to letting him go, believing his condition to be irreversible.

His parents, however, believe the experimental treatment, which has never been tested on a human with Charlie’s exact condition, could restore the child's muscular and brain functions.

Judge Nicholas Francis said Charlie's parents can present new evidence in a new round of hearings early next week. He said the evidence must be new and relevant to the case. American neurology expert Dr. Michio Hirano, who designed the experimental treatment in question, will also be allowed to present more evidence in court on Monday.

Friday's court proceeding came as Gard and Yates released a new photo this week that they say proves the 11-month-old is not blind, as doctors claim.

The photo showed Charlie hooked up to a life support machine in his hospital bed with his eyes open and a toy being held in front of him.

The parents said they shared the picture to dispute doctors’ claims that Charlie cannot see, the Mirror UK reported.

It's not clear how much longer Charlie would live without the treatment.

The parents have received support from Pope Francis and President Trump, as well as some members of the U.S. Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.