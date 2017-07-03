Germany bus crash: 'Multiple fatalities' in fiery wreck between coach bus and truck, police say

There were “multiple fatalities” confirmed after a coach bus crashed into a truck on a German highway Monday and burst into flames, police said.

Bavarian police tweeted that “multiple passengers on the bus were killed in the early-morning crash. They did not provide details, but had previously said 17 people were missing.

Authorities said that forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

Police said earlier they feared that many were killed in the wreck. At least 31 were injured, some seriously.

"We're afraid that people may have died in the accident," police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein told The Associated Press

Brandenstein said that several people were severely injured in the crash, which occurred in Muenchberg in Bavaria. She added that two drivers and 46 people were on the bus.

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Several helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam. She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver. She said she had no information about who was on the bus.

