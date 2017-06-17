At least one US solider wounded in incident at Afghan base: military officials

At least one American soldier was wounded in an apparent insider attack by an Afghan soldier at a military base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, US military officials said.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-e Sharif at approximately 2 p.m.,” US forces in Afghanistan said in a statement. “At this time we can confirm that there are no U.S. or NATO Resolute Support fatalities.”

Officials did not specify how many US soldiers were wounded, but said one Afghan soldier was killed and one was wounded in the incident.

An investigation is underway. No other details were provided.

Saturday’s incident is the second insider attack in just one week.

On June 10, three U.S. soldiers were killed and one wounded when an Afghan army soldier opened fire in the Achin district in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army “just to attack foreign forces.”

Such insider attacks seem to be becoming more common in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

Saturday’s attack comes just days after reports surfaced that the White House will be sending an additional 4,000 soldiers to Afghanistan. Roughly 8,400 American soldiers are in Afghanistan now – most of them helping to train the Afghan security forces fighting the Taliban.

