Saudis budget $1B for Bangladesh mosque project

Saudi Arabia plans to spend close to $1 billion to build nearly 600 mosques in Bangladesh, a move that has sparked fear among the country’s religious minorities.

The cabinet of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the project, which aims to build some 560 mosques across the country to spread Islamic culture in the already predominantly Muslim South Asian country, according to BenarNews.

The Bangladeshi government’s Islamic Foundation will oversee construction efforts, which are expected to cost 90.6 billion taka ($1 billion). The funding will be paid through a Saudi grant of 80.17 billion taka ($967 million), with Bangladesh covering the difference.

Analysts say that the project could be counterproductive if more conservative groups use the new mosques to promote Wahhabism, a type of Sunni Islam that interprets the Koran literally and is the dominant form of Islam in Saudi Arabia. Extremist groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State follow Wahhabi teachings, which was first spread throughout the Mideast decades ago by the Saudis.

“Experience shows that the Saudi ideology of Wahhabism spreads incitement against other faiths,” Abdur Rashid, chairman of the Islamic Studies department at Dhaka University, told BenarNews. “People of Bangladesh are peaceful and they are respectful to all religions.”

Officials from the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Middle East experts say that the Saudi government has had a long history of using its oil wealth and its control of Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, to spread Wahhabism as early as the 1950s -- when it was considered an obscure and extreme interpretation of the faith.

“It [Saudi Arabia] invested in buildings, organizations, media and people,” Daniel Pipes, historian and founder of the Middle East Forum, tells Fox News. “Hundreds of billions of dollars later, Wahhabism is a powerful global force. One can see in many regions the impact of this decades-long campaign, from the United States to the Balkans to Pakistan to Indonesia.”

Pipes adds that the impact is far from over.

“The Saudis continue to pour vast resources into building further Wahhabi infrastructure in multiple countries,” he said. “The effort in Bangladesh is an essential part of this successful global campaign.”

“Ironically, this is taking place even as the Wahhabi stranglehold in Saudi Arabia itself has lessened somewhat. The new investments in Wahhabi infrastructure abroad are likely a form of appeasing the Saudi religious authorities, who are losing power domestically.”

Sufism is Bangladesh’s most common form of Islam. It is a less puritanical form of Islam and is especially popular in South and Southeast Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s plans to spend big in Bangladesh worry some in the international community that Wahhabi groups like ISIS are setting their sights on Bangladesh.

Since 2013, there has been a wave of targeted murders in the country, according to Foreign Affairs magazine. Since that time, Islamist extremists have killed bloggers, secular activists, members of minority Muslim sects, Hindus and even a Buddhist monk.

In 2016, the largest extremist attack occurred in the city of Dhaka, when Islamic extremists attacked a café and forced hostages to recite verses from the Koran or be killed. A total of 22 people were killed.

Rashid tells BenarNews that the government’s decision to receive the Saudi backing may create a risk of extremist ideology spreading through the new mosques under the false pretense of nourishing Islamic culture.

“So, the government will have to be careful so that violent Wahhabism is not expanded,” he said.

Perry Chiaramonte is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @perrych