German prosecutors reconstruct soccer team bus attack

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo a window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany. German prosecutors say they’re staging a reconstruction of last week’s attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus as they look for clues on the perpetrators. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner,file)

BERLIN –  German prosecutors are staging a reconstruction of last week's attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus as they look for clues about the perpetrators.

The federal prosecutor's office said the reconstruction was being conducted Tuesday. It said in a statement that the exercise is aimed at shedding light on what happened and on evidence found at the scene.

Three explosions went off near the bus in suburban Dortmund last Tuesday, wounding a player and a police officer.

Three copies of a note containing Islamic extremist rhetoric were found at the scene, but officials suspect it might be a red herring.

Prosecutors say a large surrounding area has been combed for further clues.

Two other possible claims of responsibility surfaced, one suggesting a far-left and the other a far-right motive.