At least killed in Baghdad car bombing; ISIS claims responsibility

At least 45 people were killed and nearly 50 others wounded in a car bombing in Baghdad Thursday, government officials said, as the Islamic State terror network claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the third blast to hit the Iraqi capital in three days, the BBC reported. The bomb exploded in Baghdad's southwestern al-Bayaa neighborhood shortly before sunset.

ISIS has carried out near-daily attacks in Baghdad even as U.S.-backed Iraqi troops regain ground from the terror group. The military has engaged in an intense operation to regain the ISIS hub of Mosul in northern Iraq since October.

The bombing targeted cars agents and dealers, according to a police officer and medical official. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Also Thursday, ISIS claimed it was behind a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a world-famous shrine in southern Pakistan, killing at least 15.

Hundreds of devotees in Sehwan were worshipping at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalabdar, named after the famous Sufi saint buried there, when the attack unfolded.

The terror group made the claim through its Amaq media agency.

The Pakistani military reported it was dispatching troops to contribute to the relief effort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.