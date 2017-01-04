Local authorities in southern China say an attacker has stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten, and five of them are seriously injured.

A statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office said the suspect "sneaked into" their school and stabbed 11 children. Five have serious injuries. The statement cited the Pingxiang public security bureau.

The city government said police rushed to the scene and detained the suspect and rushed the children to the hospital. It said no child had life-threatening injuries.

The statement didn't say what weapon was used.

In recent years China has had several incidents of attackers entering schools and stabbing children, mostly carried out by people with vendettas against society.