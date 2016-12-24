Both the Ukrainian government and Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country say a new cease-fire has been violated.

Separatist mouthpiece Donetsk News Agency said on Saturday government troops had opened fire at least 140 times since midnight on Friday, the time both parties had agreed to cease fire in the conflict that began in 2014 and has claimed more than 9,600 lives.

The Ukrainian government's initially reported no violations across the front line, but its operational headquarters later said the rebels opened fire four times at three different locations.

At least eight Ukrainian troops have died in fighting in the past seven days, pushing the government and the separatists to agree on the cease-fire deal on Wednesday. The presidents of Ukraine, Russia and the rebels have voiced their commitment to the truce.