South Korean airport officials say they shot and killed a dog belonging to a Thai Airways passenger after it got loose before being boarded onto a plane and ran onto a busy runway.

An official from Incheon Airport said Saturday that the response on Monday was standard procedure and inevitable because the dog could have threatened the safety of aircraft and passengers.

The official said the dog belonged to a passenger who was boarding a flight from Seoul to Bangkok. He couldn't confirm whether the dog's owner filed a complaint with airport management.

Thai Airways reportedly apologized and offered compensation to the dog's owner.