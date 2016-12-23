In an unusual move, Iran and six world powers have made public previously restricted documents about their nuclear deal to defend their contention Tehran is not circumventing limits on enriched uranium, which could be used to make nuclear weapons.

The agreement stipulates that Iran can possess only low-enriched uranium, which is not suitable for weapons. Iran is also limited to possessing a maximum of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) at any time.

When the nuclear deal was agreed on, Iran had more than 100 kilograms of liquid or solid waste containing low-enriched uranium as part of its enrichment activities. Some of the material remains at present and the documents posted Friday declares the low-enriched uranium it contains is "unrecoverable" and not part of the 300-kilogram limit.