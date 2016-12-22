The Latest on the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market(all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says an Israeli woman has been identified as one of the victims of the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Thursday that Dalia Elyakim was among those killed in the attack. Elyakim was visiting Berlin with her husband Rami and had been missing since the attack. Her husband was seriously wounded in the attack but is now stable.

The couple, in their 60s, are from the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

Moshe Egoz, a longtime friend, described Dalia as a "good soul." He told Israeli Army Radio "they loved to travel, especially around Christmas time." He said he was following their trip to Berlin through her posts on Facebook.

The truck attack Monday night in Berlin left 12 people dead and 48 injured.

___

8:40 a.m.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find a Tunisian man wanted as a suspect in Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling suspect Anis Amri had been seen there. But police said Thursday they found nothing indicating his presence.

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to his arrest.

German officials had deemed Amri, who arrived in the country last year, a potential threat long before the attack. They had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected, and politicians are bickering over what consequences should be drawn.