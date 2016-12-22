The Israeli military says forces shot and killed a Palestinian who was lobbing an explosive device at troops carrying out an operation in the West Bank.

The military says the troops were demolishing the home of a Palestinian attacker Thursday when Palestinians began shooting at them and hurling explosives their way. The military says that "in response to the threat" forces fired toward a Palestinian who was throwing an explosive, killing him.

The home belonged to a Palestinian who carried out an October attack in Jerusalem that killed a police officer and a civilian.

A yearlong wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence has tapered off in recent months but has not halted completely.