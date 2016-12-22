Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has promised to return the country to international bond markets in 2017, despite delays in a bailout review and a spat with rescue lenders over a pre-Christmas welfare program.

Tsipras said Thursday that an easing of Greece's chronic fiscal problems would lead to a market return — for only the second time since the country first requested an international bailout in 2010.

Greece is currently on its third rescue program, paid by its partners in the 19-country eurozone and monitored in conjunction with the International Monetary Fund. But the latest review has been delayed by disagreement over labor reforms and budget surplus targets.

The delay could hold up future bailout installments and hurt Athens' chances of joining the European Central Bank's bond-buying support program.