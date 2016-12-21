Investigators looking into an explosive corruption scandal surrounding impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye are seeking to detain the daughter of Park's longtime confidante who faces criminal charges for allegedly extorting companies and manipulating state affairs.

A German prosecution official on Thursday told South Korean media that Germany will cooperate with South Korean investigators in their search for Yoora Chung, the daughter of Park's jailed friend Choi Soon-sil, who is believed to be staying in Germany.

Choi is under suspicion that she exploited her presidential ties to get Chung, an equestrian athlete, into an elite university despite questionable qualifications. Samsung, South Korea's largest business group, has acknowledged buying a horse for Chung, but denied it was seeking favors from Choi or Park's administration.